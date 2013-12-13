Check Out The Incredible Revenue Growth Of Japanese Messaging App LINE

Japanese messaging company LINE is really big.

How big? Almost as big as Twitter.

Here’s another cool chart from analyst Benedict Evans that looks at LINE’s revenue.

It’s just over $US160 million in Q3. For comparison, Twitter did $US169 million in that same period.

LINE has 300 million registered users, but it doesn’t say how many of those users are active, so we can’t compare it to Twitter.

LINE makes a lot of money selling “sticker” packs which let users insert little images into their messages.

It’s unclear if this model will work in the U.S. But, it’s similarly unclear if that matters. It’s a big world, and tech companies can succeed outside the U.S.

