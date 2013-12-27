This Is LINE, The Super Popular Messaging App That's Worth $US11 Billion

LINE is a messaging app that lets users make free voice calls and send free text messages from anywhere in the world on desktops or smartphones.
Like WeChat and WhatsApp, LINE is especially popular overseas, where many carriers don’t offer unlimited texting.
The app has one interesting source of revenue: stickers. LINE has over 5,000 stickers and emoticons in its own app store for customers to send to friends. These icons are so popular LINE was able to use them to raise over $US500,000 for hurricane relief in the Philippines this year.
Line, which is based in Tokyo, is valued at about $US11 billion and could go public next year, according to the Wall Street Journal. It launched a little over two years ago and now has 300 million users. LINE is available for iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Windows, and Nokia.
The app will ask you to create a profile. Click the white New Users button if this is your first time.
Here's the final part of the registration process. You'll be asked to upload an image for your profile and set up a name for the account.
Your profile is an important part of being able to chat with people on LINE. You can customise everything.
This is what the full layout of a profile. You'll be able to interact with people on their timeline, sort of like you would do on Facebook.
LINE's timelines work the same way as Facebook. You can customise what type of notifications you get as well alter privacy settings.
In order to start chatting with friends, LINE will ask you if it can automatically add contacts from Facebook and your phone.
Once the app finishes that, here's what the main page will look like. Tap each icon on the bottom to use a different feature.
Let's start chatting. Tap the LINE USA contact to have this screen appear. You'll be able to view their timeline. (This is just a sample profile run by the company.)
We had no luck, but it depends on your location. Remember, LINE is much more popular in Asia, not the U.S. where we tested it.
This particular adventure, LINE PLAY, lets you create an avatar and interact with friends in a virtual world. Its similar to The Sims.
Here's the Sticker Shop. This is where you can purchase the popular icons. The store updates with new content every few weeks. The Sticker Shop is where LINE generates most of its revenue from.
The Notices section is where you can keep track of any app updates or new additions to the sticker shop.
