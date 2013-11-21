Lindsey Vonn Has A Partially Torn ACL, Olympic Status Unclear

World champion skier

Lindsey Vonn suffered a partially torn right ACLduring training in Colorado yesterday, her representatives told NBC Sports.

It’s the same knee that required surgery after a crash in February.

She will pursue physical therapy.

Here’s the full statement (via NBC):

“Lindsey sustained a mild strain to her right knee, a partial tear to her right ACL, minor facial abrasions and scapular contusions from her fall. She needs to rest for a few days and then will pursue aggressive physical therapy and will determine the next time she is able to compete after seeing how she responds to the treatment. We will provide a further update when new information becomes available.