Lindsey Vonn Had To Take An Olympic Drug Test During A Glitzy Fashion Awards Show On Monday

World champion skier Lindsey Vonn had to take a mandatory drug test from the International Olympic Committee right in the middle of Monday’s “Fashion Oscars,” Page Six reports.



Vonn was at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York City when she got a call from the IOC on her mobile phone.

She met IOC officials in the bathroom, according to Page Six, and peed in a cup.

She reportedly passed the test.

This isn’t exactly coming out of nowhere.

Last month, the NY Daily News reported that Vonn had visited a notorious East German doping doctor while in Austria. The article doesn’t accuse Vonn of anything (and she has never failed a drug test), but the connection is there.

While it seems fishy that Vonn was snatched out of the crowd at an awards show and forced to pee in a cup, unannounced out-of-competition testing is part of the IOC’s anti-doping policy.

Just a few weeks ago, the president of the IOC said, ominously:

“There should be more targeted testing with athletes that might be considered as being suspicious. Top sports should be targeted more than others because of the effect of doping on their performances, and the prevalence of doping. All of that was discussed and definitely will lead to an implementation.”

Vonn is currently recovering from a knee injury, and preparing for the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

