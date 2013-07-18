Lindsey Vonn Says She's Definitely Not Getting Married Again, To Anyone

Lindsey Vonn did an interview with Vogue’s Jonathan Van Meter that hit the Internet today, and in it, she reveals some personal information about her love life.



Vonn, who recently went through a divorce from her husband of four years, told Van Meter that she’s glad she was married, but never wants to do it again. From Vogue:

“I would also not recommend getting married!” When I ask her if marriage will ever be in the cards for her again, she grimaces: “No, thanks! I am definitely not getting married. To anyone.”

Vonn has been (publicly) dating Tiger Woods since March, and the two seem very close. Vonn is at all of Tiger’s golf tournaments, and she was even out on the links during his practice session for the British Open this week. But it seems like we shouldn’t expect the couple to be engaged anytime soon.

Another interesting tidbit from the article is how Woods and Vonn met. Vonn explained that they had met at a charity event in 2012, and then had a long distance friendship for a while before making it official:

“We immediately clicked, you know? It was just one of those things. We talked a lot, corresponded a lot, and he was a good friend who was always there. And then it became more. It’s amazing. Life changes very quickly, in a very positive way, if you let it.”

Aw.

