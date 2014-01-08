Lindsey Vonn Out Of The 2014 Olympics With Knee Injury

Lindsey Vonn will not compete at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi because of a knee injury.

Here’s her announcement, which she posted on Facebook:

“I am devastated to announce that I will not be able to compete in Sochi. I did everything I possibly could to somehow get strong enough to overcome having no ACL but the reality has sunk in that my knee is just too unstable to compete at this level. I’m having surgery soon so that I can be ready for the World Championships at home in Vail next February. On a positive note, this means there will be an additional spot so that one of my teammates can go for gold. Thank you all so much for all of the love and support. I will be cheering for all of the Olympians and especially team USA! “XO Lindsey”

Vonn partially tore her ACL in November.

She decided to forego surgery and race through the pain. But after a series of disappointing results — including one race where her knee gave out entirely — she’s backing out of Sochi.

She was considered the best downhill skier in the world before her injury, winning three-straight World Cups from 2010 to 2012.

Here’s the race where her knee gave out last month. It buckles at the 1:35 mark:

