Here's Tiger Woods' New Girlfriend Lindsey Vonn Making Fun Of Him During His Scandal

Lindsey Vonn

Tiger Woods must really like his new girlfriend, international superstar skiier Lindsey Vonn.



Because, when his life was a mess, Vonn was openly making fun of him and everything he was going through.

In February of 2010, Sean Gregory of Time magazine reported, “America’s most famous female athlete [Vonn] comes across as ingratiatingly anti-Woods.”

Gregory was with Vonn when she watched Woods’ apology press conference where he stood at the podium against the blue curtain back drop. She started cracking jokes about it:

And like millions of Americans, Vonn can’t help poking fun at Woods’ staged event. When a member of her Vonn-tourage tells her that Woods gave a few friends hugs after ending his statement, she cracks, “They’re like, ‘Yeah, you’re awesome, you go have that sex.’ ” The room breaks into a laugh. Then she describes a skit she would want to perform if asked to host Saturday Night Live: picture Vonn at Woods’ podium, blue backdrop and all. “There’s something you don’t know about me,” Vonn says in a faux solemn, apologetic voice. “Tiger, you’re like my idol, and I too have a sex problem.” More laughter. “That would be freaking funny.”

A lot of people were making fun of Woods during his scandal. But not a lot of people went on to date him.

Woods has a reputation for being unforgiving to people who he believes have crossed him. Either he doesn’t know about this, or he’s willing to move past it. If it’s the latter, it must be true love!

(Woods has a reputation for having a pretty bawdy sense of humour himself. Maybe somehow he can laugh at this now?)

Via: Geoff Shackleford

