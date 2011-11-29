Lindsey Vonn is getting divorced from her husband of four years.
Vonn’s husband, Thomas Vonn, told the AP he filed for divorce last week. Thomas, also a skier, and a former member of the U.S. Men’s ski team.
Lindsey Vonn released this statement:
“This is an extremely difficult time in my personal life and I hope the media and my fans can respect my need for privacy on this matter.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.