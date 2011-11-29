Lindsey Vonn Is Getting Divorced

Leah Goldman
Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn is getting divorced from her husband of four years.

Vonn’s husband, Thomas Vonn, told the AP he filed for divorce last week. Thomas, also a skier, and a former member of the U.S. Men’s ski team.

Lindsey Vonn released this statement:

“This is an extremely difficult time in my personal life and I hope the media and my fans can respect my need for privacy on this matter.”

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.