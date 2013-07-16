Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Is The Most Hardcore Fan In Golf

Lindsey Vonn doesn’t have to be schlepping around to golf tournaments.



She’s arguably the best female skier in the world, and she only has a few more months to get ready for the 2014 Olympics.

But since she started dating Tiger Woods, she has been in the crowd at all his major tournaments. Today at the British Open, Tiger invited Lindsey inside the ropes to walk nine holes with him — the first time anyone can remember Tiger doing that.

She has trudged through mud at the US Open, walked on a bum knee, and done much more to be there for Tiger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.