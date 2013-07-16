Golfers' Girlfriends Are Taking Over The British Open And The Tournament Hasn't Even Started Yet

The British Open kicks off early Thursday morning and the golf world is already talking about what we can expect. But the interesting thing is, golf journalists are talking less about the golf, and more about the golfers’ girlfriends.



Monday morning, the Golf Channel spent an entire segment talking about Lindsay Vonn following Tiger Woods along the golf course while he was practicing.

On the show Tim Rosaforte of Golf Digest said “We’ve never seen anything like this before, right? You know how intense Tiger is or tries to be during practice rounds. And now he’s got Lindsey sitting there on the putting green for him.” Others on the show called it an “unusual situation.”

And NBC’s golf analyst Johnny Miller told the San Francisco Chronicle that Caroline Wozniacki is to blame for McIlroy’s recent slump. Miller said:

“I think he’s in love for the first time. It’s a wonderful thing, and it’s distracting.”

Another girlfriend who is often a topic of conversation is Paulina Gretzky, Wayne’s daughter. Gretzky has been dating golfer Dustin Johnson for a while now, and she’s a bit of an Instagram celebrity. Gretzky is often at Johnson’s golf tournaments dressed in clothes you don’t normally see at a golf course. We’re sure we’ll be hearing about her soon:

