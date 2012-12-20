How A Quirky Violinist Is Using Social Media – And Tapping Gamer Culture – To Become An Unlikely YouTube Hit

Photo: YouTube screencap

PSY had to rap and dance like a horse to rack up millions of YouTube views.Lindsey Stirling, meanwhile, plays the violin.



She also dances. Like some sprite from a magic kingdom – or a toy, wound up and let loose.

She can dance like PSY while playing the violin, too. More on that in a minute.

The quirky 26-year-old dancer, composer and musician has tapped social media to give herself a level of success that might otherwise seem improbable for a violinist. Thanks to her elaborate music videos that showcase her ability to blend everything from stomp to modern dance to strong beats, she’s racked up nearly 1.2 million subscribers to her YouTube channel. Her channel also has seen more than 190 million video views.

What sets her apart is the way she plays the heck out of a violin and blends that with her own compositions – plus her remixes that draw on her love of gaming.

She’s recently shot video performances, for example, of her own renditions of music from the popular Zelda, Just Dance, Skyrim and Assassin’s Creed video games.

Lindsey released her self-titled debut album in September, and she’s currently on tour.

Her success arguably would have been harder to come by without YouTube.

May we present exhibits A, B and C and D, collectively having garnered millions of views:

Just Dance:

Assassin’s Creed III:



Lord of the Rings:

Zelda:

Combined, these four videos make up half of the views of her most popular video, Crystallize.

