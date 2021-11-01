Lindsey Graham urged police to use their guns during the Capitol riot, report says

Lindsey Graham on his way to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, hours before rioters disrupted proceedings. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Graham wanted a stronger police response during the Capitol riot, The Washington Post reported.

“What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them,” he reportedly told officers.

Graham has condemned the riot, but has supported Trump despite his claims of election fraud.

Sen. Lindsey Graham urged Capitol police to shoot at rioters who stormed the capitol on January 6, according to a new Washington Post report.

The Post’s extensive account provides new details of the chaotic attack on the Capitol, including the panic as lawmakers rushed to evacuate.

Many were taken to a secure location, though some senators, Graham among them, remained on the Senate floor at first.

The Post wrote that Graham “was irate that senators were forced to flee their own chamber. He yelled at the Senate sergeant-at-arms. ‘What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You’ve got guns. Use them.'”

Per the report, he then repeated himself: “We give you guns for a reason. Use them.”

The report also says that Graham and other Republican senators tried to contact President Donald Trump, urging him to call off his supporters.

Graham, according to the report, “called Ivanka Trump [Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and advisor] repeatedly with suggestions for what the president should say.”

He is said to have told her: “This thing is going south. This is not good. You’re going to have to tell these people to stand down. Stand down.”

Ahead of the riot Graham was among senior Republicans promoting Trump’s baseless claims that the election had been stolen from him.

The conspiracy theory was what drove Trump supporters to attack the Capitol, where lawmakers had gathered to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

Five people died during the attack, including a Trump supporter, Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead by a Capitol Police officer

Trump in October praised Babbitt as “incredible”, claimed her killing was not necessary, and demanded justice for her family.

In a statement to the Post, Trump’s spokesperson described those who marched on the Capitol as “agitators not associated with President Trump”.

In the wake of the riot, Graham in a speech on the Senate floor said “count me out,” apparently abandoning Trump and his claims of electoral fraud.

However, since then Graham has remained close to Trump, who has stuck to his claims of a stolen election while seemingly preparing for a second presidential campaign in 2024.