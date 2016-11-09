Lindsey Graham: I voted for Evan McMullin

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — a one-time 2016 Republican presidential contender who often clashed with Republican nominee Donald Trump throughout the campaign — voted for independent candidate Evan McMullin for president on Election Day.

During a recent interview with Business Insider, Graham said he voted for the conservative McMullin, an ex-CIA operative and House Republican policy leader who entered the race in August.

“Well, I voted for Evan,” Graham said. “Because he shares my view of the world, he was on the ballot, and I couldn’t go where Trump was taking the party and I certainly couldn’t go where Clinton is going to take the country either.”

“So I was sort of a man without a choice and I thought Evan was, for a lack of a better word, a protest vote for me,” the senator added. “I couldn’t write anyone in in South Carolina.”

Graham announced his vote on Twitter Tuesday.

“I appreciate [McMullin’s] views on a strong America and the need to rebuild our military,” he wrote.

