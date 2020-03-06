GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said Trump needs to 'make sure the science is behind' what he says on coronavirus

Carlos Barria / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar face reporters after they returned from a coronavirus briefing at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Vaccine Research Centre, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

As President Donald Trump contines to share disinformation on coronavirus, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is urging the commander-in-chief to listen to the science.

“I listen to the scientists when it comes to the numbers, and I would encourage the president if he’s going to report things to make sure the science is behind what he’s saying,” Graham said Thursday.

This came after Trump told Fox News he had a “hunch” the death rate from the novel coronavirus was lower than what the World Health Organisation has reported.

“I listen to the scientists when it comes to the numbers, and I would encourage the president if he’s going to report things to make sure the science is behind what he’s saying,” Graham, who is often one of Trump’s fiercest defenders in Congress, told reporters.

This came as Trump has shared a slew of disinformation on COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including during a Wednesday night interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

Lindsey Graham to @mkraju on Trump citing "hunch" to contradict WHO's 3.4% death rate for coronavirus: "I listen to the scientists when it comes to the numbers, and I would encourage the president if he's going to report things to make sure the science is behind what he's saying" pic.twitter.com/dSsCFdjSHG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020

During the Hannity interview, Trump challenged the World Health Organisation’s numbers on the death rate from coronavirus.

The global death rate for the novel coronavirus is 3.4%, according to the latest figures.

But Trump told Hannity he has a “hunch” that it’s lower.

“Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number,” Trump said. “Now, this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people who do this, because a lot of people will have this and it’s very mild. They will get better very rapidly. They don’t even see a doctor.”

The novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 3,300 people and infected nearly 97,000.There have been at least 11 deaths from coronavirus in the US.

