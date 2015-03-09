Potential Republican presidential candidate for 2016 has never sent an email

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), who’s considering a presidential run, told Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning that he’d never sent email.

Todd was interviewing Graham about the controversy surrounding the revelation that Hillary Clinton only used a personal email account while she was Secretary of State. Graham told Todd that he wanted to know whether other Cabinet members who served when she did also had personal email addresses.

The question prompted Todd to ask Graham whether the senator had a personal email address, to which he replied, “I don’t have email. You can have every email I’ve ever sent. I’ve never sent one.”

Graham added, chuckling, “I don’t know what that makes me.”

We reached out to Graham’s office to give his staff an opportunity to elaborate on his email use. Graham, who’s 59, announced in January that he’s exploring a presidential run.

In 2008, then-presidential hopeful John McCain also admitted that he never used email. This admission might have emphasised McCain’s age; he was 72 at the time.

Here’s a clip from Graham’s interview:

