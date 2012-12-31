LINDSEY GRAHAM: 'Obama Is Going To Get Tax Rate Increases — The President Won'

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham admitted defeat over the fiscal cliff Sunday, saying that there is an “exceedingly good” chance the Senate will pass a narrow bill that will raise taxes on wealthy Americans.



“Hats off to the president. He won,” Graham said in an interview on Fox News Sunday. “He stood his ground. He’s going to get tax rate increases. Maybe not at [$]250[000], but on upper-income Americans.”

He repeated his remarks in a tweet following the interview:

Photo: Twitter/@GrahamBlog

But Graham also tweeted hints that Republicans are ready to go another round with Obama, and will put up a tougher fight over gun control and the debt ceiling, which is expected to hit on Monday.

Photo: Twitter/@GrahamBlog

Obama has said repeatedly that he will not negotiate with Congress over raising the debt ceiling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.