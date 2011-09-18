Lindsey Graham: "Everything Is Worse Under Obama"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared on CNN’s State of the Union that the 2012 election is the GOP’s to lose.



“President Obama has done everything he knows how to do to beat himself,” he said. “The reason people have little conference in President Obama’s policies is they’re just not working. Everything is worse.”

Graham had been one of the friendliest Republicans to Obama during his first two years in office, but has become increasingly critical of Obama’s foreign policy decisions as he prepares to wind down the Iraq War.

