SENATOR: Obama Should Hold Boston Suspect As 'Enemy Combatant'

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in a statement Friday that the Obama administration should detain Boston suspect Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev as an “enemy combatant.”



A person designated as an enemy combatant may be detained for the duration of a conflict.

In Obama’s first few months as president, the administration did away with the definition of “enemy combatant.” The Justice Department said it would detain indidviduals only if the evidence was “substantial.”

Twitter/@GrahamBlog

