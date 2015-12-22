Donald Trump's most vehement critic is dropping out of the presidential race

Brendan McDermid U.S. Republican presidential candidate Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a campaign event

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) is dropping out of the 2016 presidential race.

“While we have run a campaign that has made a real difference, I have concluded this is not my time,” Graham said in an email to supporters.

Graham has failed to gain traction in polls since entering the race. But he has been a vocal presence on the campaign trail, regularly rebutting Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s inflammatory statements about Muslims and Mexican immigrants, and advocating a hawkish foreign policy worldview that would put American troops on the ground in Syria.

More to come…

