LINDSEY GRAHAM: 'I Will Not Vote To Raise The Debt Ceiling Until We Have A Plan'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said in a series of tweets today that he will not vote to raise the debt ceiling “until we have a plan to get out of debt.”



Many Republican members of Congress have demanded cuts to entitlements from President Barack Obama before Congress raises the debt ceiling. The Bipartisan Policy centre projects that it needs to be raised as soon as Feb. 15 in order for the U.S. to avoid defaulting on its debt.

Graham is the most high-profile member of the Republican Congress to threaten holding out and voting “no” without some kind of concessions from Obama. The President has said that he will not negotiate with Congress over raising the debt ceiling, because it is Congress’ responsibility to pay for the bills it has racked up.

Here’s Graham’s stream of tweets:

President Obama will NOT get a blank check to raise the debt ceiling. — Lindsey Graham (@GrahamBlog) January 8, 2013

Without major change we are on the road to becoming Greece. — Lindsey Graham (@GrahamBlog) January 8, 2013

I will not vote to raise the debt ceiling until we have a plan to get out of debt. — Lindsey Graham (@GrahamBlog) January 8, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.