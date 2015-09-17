One candidate stole the spotlight at the early Republican debate

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) appeared to have a decent night during the early “undercard” presidential debate on CNN.

All of the second-tier candidates there benefited from the fact that there were just four of there to stage before the main prime-time event later in the evening, which will feature 11 candidates.

But Graham managed to stand out by repeatedly delivering memorable one-liners.

Politico’s Daniel Strauss documented some of Graham’s best zingers, including a vow to bring more people together socially as president.

“That’s the first thing I’m going to do as president: We’re gonna drink more,” he quipped.

Graham also had another joke to make when arguing that immigration reform is necessary.

“Strom Thurmond had four kids after age 67. If you’re not willing to do that, we need to come up with a new immigration system,” he said.

And while discussing the Supreme Court, Graham also cracked yet another joke about the debate location in the Reagan Library.

“I wasn’t the best law student. By the end of this debate, it’d be the most time I’d spent in any library,” he said.

Graham’s performance apparently resulted in a great number of Google searches for him than his rivals during the debate:

