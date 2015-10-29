LINDSEY GRAHAM: 'Make me commander-in-chief, and this crap stops'

Presidential candidate and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) argued during Wednesday night’s Republican “undercard” debate that he would bring a muscular approach to foreign policy into the White House.

Graham, one of the most hawkish Republican members of the Senate, said American adversaries are “walking all over” President Barack Obama.

“Here’s the problem. We’re being walked over all over because our commander in chief is weak in the eyes of our enemies. Do you think Putin would be in the Ukraine today if Ronald Reagan were president. Why are the Chinese stealing our intellectual property, hacking into our system? Why are they building islands over research-rich waters? Because they can get away with it,” Graham said.

The senator argued those kinds of actions would cease during a theoretical Graham presidency.

“At the end of the day, ladies and gentlemen, the foreign policy of Barack Obama needs to be replaced and the last person you want to find to replace his foreign policy is his secretary of state,” he said. “So the Chinese: When it comes to dealing with me, you’ve got a clenched face and an open hand. You pick. The party’s over to all the dictators. Make me commander-in-chief, and this crap stops!”

