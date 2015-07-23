Watch a Republican candidate destroy his cell phone after Donald Trump gave out his number at a rally

IJReview Sen. Lindsey Graham in a video for IJReview

Republican presidential candidate and US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) is exploring a lot of ways to get rid of his phone after Donald Trump’s decision to give out the senator’s personal cell phone number.

In a video posted by IJReview, Graham demonstrates different options to destroy his cell phone.

The South Carolina senator puts his phone in a blender with Red Bull, drops his phone off a roof, crushes his phone with a brick, lights his phone on fire, and chops his phone in half with a sword.

“If all else fails, you can always give your number to the Donald,” Graham quipped.

Before chucking his phone off screen, he said, “This is for all the veterans.”

Trump read the South Carolina senator’s phone number onstage at a campaign rally on Tuesday in an apparent response to Graham calling Trump a “jackass” during in an interview with CNN.

He read out the number and told the audience to, “I don’t know, give it a shot.”

As of Tuesday night, Graham hadn’t actually destroyed his phone or changed his number. According to The Washington Post, he’s been answering some of the calls he’s received — he says that half of them are supporters telling him to “keep it up.”

Trump sparked backlash over the weekend for questioning Sen. John McCain’s (R-Arizona) war record.

Graham — a close friend of McCain — has grown increasingly outspoken in his comments about Trump, particularly after last weekend’s events. Though he initially poked fun at Trump, Graham has since warned that the real-estate mogul could be a “wrecking-ball” for the future of the Republican Party because of his widely-criticised comments about Mexican immigrants.

Trump has refused to apologise for “doxxing” Graham, who has been letting other senators’ kids answer his phone since Trump handed out Graham’s number, according to The Washington Post.

Asked on Fox about why he gave out Graham’s number, Trump said that he just “did it for fun.”

“I never seen anything like it, to be honest. He came out, he started calling me a ‘jackass’ on every program. The guy’s got zero in the polls. He’s got nothing. He’s got nothing going on, anyway. I don’t think he’s even very popular in his home state because you heard the applause I was getting,” Trump said on Fox. “I don’t regret it.”

Watch the video below, via IJReview:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Tom Hardy makes a crazy transformation playing identical twins in this new gangster movie



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.