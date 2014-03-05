Republican Senator Takes The GOP's Benghazi Obsession To Its Most Absurd Level Yet

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday built up his near-constant criticism of President Barack Obama on the Sept. 11, 2012, terrorist attack in Benghazi to near peak levels, linking the Benghazi attack to the crisis in Ukraine.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, asserted that the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans dead was responsible for emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He tweeted:

It started with Benghazi. When you kill Americans and nobody pays a price, you invite this type of aggression. #Ukraine

— Lindsey Graham (@GrahamBlog) March 4, 2014

Graham made a similar reference earlier on Tuesday, when he tied Obama’s moves in Benghazi, Syria, and Egypt together to assert that Obama is a “weak, indecisive leader”:

Putin basically came to the conclusion after Benghazi, Syria, Egypt – everything Obama has been engaged in – he’s a weak indecisive leader.

— Lindsey Graham (@GrahamBlog) March 4, 2014

Along with Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, Graham has been one of the most constant and forceful critics of Obama’s handling of the lead-up to and aftermath of the Benghazi attack.

