Senator Lindsey Graham, currently sitting on the Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, admits he has never sent an email in his life

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) admitted on Sunday he has never sent an email in his life.

On Sunday morning’s “Meet The Press,” during a discussion of Hillary Clinton’s use of a home email while she was Secretary of State, NBC moderator Chuck Todd asked Graham if he had a private email address.

Here was Graham’s response:

“I don’t email. No, you can have every email I’ve ever sent. I’ve never sent one. I don’t know what that makes me.”

On one hand, Graham is 59 years old, and he’s likely had plenty of help in the communications department over his last 12 years as US Senator. However, Graham sits on four different high-profile subcommittees within the US Senate, including the Subcommittee on the Constitution; the Subcommittee on Oversight, Agency Action, Federal Rights and Federal Courts; and the Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law. He is also chairman of the Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism.

So, while it’s surprising that someone so influential is out-of-touch with a mainstream technology like simple email, perhaps this makes Graham more efficient: According to a McKinsey Global Institute report on the “social economy” in July 2012, the average worker spends about 28% of their work time managing email.

You can watch the clip right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.