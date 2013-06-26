Local News Reporter Drops Double F-Bomb After Editing Error

Lindsay Nadrich, a reporter for the FOX affiliate in Spokane, was trying to tape an innocent segment about strawberry picking when she flubbed a few of her lines.
Frustrated, the field reporter jokingly said to the camera person, “F— me, I can’t even f—— talk!”
The segment luckily wasn’t live, but whoever edited the piece left the F-bombs in the clip that aired.
And the in-studio anchor’s reaction is priceless. Watch below:
But not to worry, Nadrich is still employed and even has the support of one fellow broadcaster:
Thanks I appreciate the support. “@KeithOlbermann: Hang in there. I once mashed up “quail” and “hunt” on network radio. THAT was MY fault
— Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) June 24, 2013
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.