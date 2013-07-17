Oprah Is Paying Lindsay Lohan $2 Million To Spill All After Rehab

Lindsay Lohan will sit down with Oprah after rehab, and film an 8-part reality series for OWN about her struggles.

When Lindsay Lohan leaves her 90-day court ordered rehab stint on July 31, the 27-year-old will head straight to Oprah Winfrey’s couch for an in-depth interview.



The actress has also agreed to shoot an eight-part docu-series for Winfrey’s OWN cable network that will chronicle her journey to rebuild her career and stay sober.

The interview and special will cover Lohan’s struggles, her career and her plans for the future.

“OWN will air an exclusive interview with Oprah and Lindsay Lohan that will tape and air in August and an eight-part documentary series with Lindsay for 2014,” confirms an OWN Spokesperson.

But how much money did it take for Lohan to agree to spill her guts?

A whopping $2 million, reports TMZ, noting that it’s a better deal than the $1 million she got to pose topless for Playboy.

While Lohan shoots her OWN reality series, Winfrey will also reportedly supply the actress with two fully-paid assistants and a stylist.

But Lohan’s first, exclusive post-rehab interview — and subsequent reality series — is a coveted get for Winfrey, and worth the cash.

“Lohan has turned down unscripted project offers for years, preferring to focus on scripted acting roles,” notes Entertainment Weekly.

Lohan recently had guest-star appearances on “Glee,” Charlie Sheen’s “Anger Management,” Lifetime’s “Liz & Dick” and the upcoming “The Canyons.”

Meanwhile Winfrey Oprah has scored a string of coveted celebrity interviews, from Lance Armstrong to Rihanna, for “Oprah’s Next Chapter” — helping ratings raise 32% this year from the first quarter.

As for what Lohan’s family thinks of the deal, “It’s fantastic!” mum Dina Lohan gushed toE! News, adding “If anyone is going to help mentor you, it’s going to be Oprah.”

Dina says she will “possibly” appear on the docu-series. “It’s about family … and I’m family.”

And watch out New Yorkers, Dina adds that Lindsay will “be getting an apartment in New York” after she leaves Betty Ford and likely shooting the docu-series in the Big Apple.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.