A Morph Of Lindsay Lohan's 6 Mugshots

On March 19, Lindsay Lohan chose a 90-day stint in locked rehab that includes psychotherapy and community service in order to avoid a six-month jail term stemming from a car crash last summer which violated her probation for a separate shoplifting case. Whew.



It’s hard to keep up with Lohan’s long legal past, but thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, you can track her six mugshots in just six seconds:



