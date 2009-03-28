Lindsay Lohan's Latest Movie Going Straight To Cable

Lindsay Lohan’s been having a rough time career-wise lately. She’s not getting roles in movies and recently created a fake feud with Seth Rogen to make it seem like it wasn’t her fault that projects weren’t coming her way. And now her latest film, labour Pains, is going direct to cable instead of getting its originally planned theatrical release.

The movie will air on ABC Family over the summer and stars Lohan as a woman who has to fake a pregnancy to keep her job.

Producer Nu Image later plans to release the film on DVD, but a source close to the project tells Variety that one of the producers is trying to raise advertising money for a limited theatrical release.

