Here's The Cushy Hamptons Rehab Where Lindsay Lohan Will Spend 90 Days For $50K

Getty/seafieldcenter.comWhen Lindsay Lohan was recently sentenced to 90 days of in-patient rehab, she reportedly asked to check in after this weekend’s Coachella music festival in Palm Springs.



Lohan has since reportedly chosen Seafield centre in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. as the place where the party girl will attempt to reform her ways.

[“No comment” was all a rep for the centre would say when asked if Lohan is indeed becoming a patient.]

The only problem is that when Lohan does check in, she will be faced with yet another challenge: staying inside the facility when the hottest summer club scene is just 15 minutes away.

But, as TMZ reports, “If Lindsay tries to leave, she can’t be stopped, but someone would see her and notify authorities. That would trigger a probation violation and the judge would almost certainly throw her butt in jail.”

Courtesy Seafieldcenter.comThe interior of the Seafield centre in Westhampton.TMZ notes that the cushy facility also has

24-hour staff guarding the doors, as well as surveillance cameras and walls. And the cushy rehab retreat doesn’t come cheap.

One week at the Seafield centre costs $4,025, so Lohan will be spending $51,750 on her 90-day stay.

Lindsay isn’t the first Lohan to check into Seafield, her father Michael also stayed there in 1989 and reportedly and became close with Executive Director Mark Epley.

Michael tells TMZ that Epley knows the Lohan “family dynamic” and wants to do family therapy while his daughter serves her court-ordered time this summer.

Sounds like Lindsay will have plenty of time for family therapy, as the Seafield website states patients are not allowed to bring “mp3’s-ipod’s, radios, TV, cell phones, tape recorders, cameras or beepers.”

Seafield aims to “restore dignity to clients, support a return to healthier, more productive lifestyles, and provide programs to prevent relapse and assist families as well as the client.”

Check out photos from the Westhampton facility’s website below:

TMZ has more photos of the Seafield centre >

