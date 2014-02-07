Lindsay Lohan Was Supposed To Play The Villain In 'Mean Girls'

Last month, we took a look back at the cast of “Mean Girls” to mark the film’s 10-year anniversary this spring.

For the occasion, Vulture has a great read on the casting of the movie with director Mark Waters.

Turns out Lindsay Lohan wasn’t supposed to play the sweet, innocent lead of Cady Heron.

Instead, the “Scary Movie 5” actress was originally cast as blonde-haired villain Regina.

Via Vulture:

“We did a read-through, and we were trying to look for somebody to play the role of Cady, but frankly, we didn’t find anyone we liked who felt strong enough to go up against Lindsay.” While the studio searched far and wide for a suitable foil to Lohan, Freaky Friday finally hit theatres, “and it was a much bigger hit than we expected it to be,” Waters admitted. “Sherry Lansing, who was heading Paramount at the time, told us, ‘We have to have Lindsay play the lead in Mean Girls. It’s just not going to work having her play the villain, because she now has an audience that won’t accept that.'”

In the end, Rachel McAdams (“The Notebook”) landed the role. As it turns out, McAdams originally read for Lohan’s role but it was decided she was too old — the actress was about 25 at the time — for the role of the high schooler.

You can read the entire Vulture article here.

