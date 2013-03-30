This Behind-The-Scenes Video Shows What Lindsay Lohan Is Like On-Set

When Lindsay Lohan isn’t showing up late to sets and actually remembering her lines, the 26-year-old actress actually does a decent job of, well, doing her job.



Lohan just taped an appearance on Charlie Sheen’s FX show “Anger Management” and the below video gives a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the episode.

Sheen must have a soft spot for Linds, as he also co-starred with the rehab-bound starlet in teh upcoming “Scary Movie 5” and helped pay off her tax debt with a generous $100K check.

Watch the two in action below:

