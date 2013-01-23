Lindsay Lohan Turned Down $550K 'Dancing With The Stars' Offer Despite Owing Massive Back Taxes—Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: AP
- Lindsay Lohan reportedly rejected a $550K offer to appear on the upcoming season of “Dancing With The Stars” because the actress doesn’t want to do reality TV — despite owing hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes.
- Alicia Keys documented the inauguration through her own personal photos. Check them out here >
- Relativity Media has purchased the distribution rights to Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut “Don Jon’s Addiction,” which he also wrote and stars in, at Sundance. The film, featuring Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Tony Danza, Channing Tatum, and Anne Hathaway, reportedly sold for about $4 million and will premiere on about 2,000 screens this summer.
- Chinese censors cut 40 minutes off “Cloud Atlas.”
- Barbara Walters is hospitalized after the 83-year-old fell on a stair and cut open her forehead while visiting the Washington, D.C. home of the British Ambassador.
- Following in Lance Armstrong’s footsteps, Drew Barrymore sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about her wild past on Sunday’s episode of “Oprah’s Next Chapter.” Asked what she’ll tell her daughter about her past drug use, bisexuality and two short-lived marriages, the actress said, “I will try to instill in her that I did not have guidance, and that is why I lived my life that way.”
- Rihanna left a $200 tip on an $80 bill at the Laugh Factory comedy club where she was watching Dane Cook with six friends. When the bill came, Rihanna asked her waiter what the biggest tip he ever received was — he said $100, so the singer slapped $200 into his hand and replied, “Now I’m your biggest tip.”
- 51-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Adrienne Maloof is dating Rod Stewart’s 32-year-old son and “Celebrity Rehab” star, Sean Stewart. The recently divorced Maloof says of the new relationship, “Age is just a number.”
