No Porn Stars! No Dead Girls! Here Are 10 Roles That Could Save Lindsay Lohan's Career

We don’t need to belabor Lindsay Lohan‘s decision-making skills.But with all the necklace swiping and family infighting going on, it seems like there’s never time to talk about Lohan’s career (she’s an actress, if you’ve long forgotten what got us here in the first place).



Well, we’re taking the time.

And here’s why: left to her own devices, Lohan has been pursuing the wrong roles.

It’s not time to play a mob wife. It’s not time to play a porn star. It’s not time to play a zombie. It’s not time to play one of Charles Manson’s murder victims.

It’s time, Lindsay, to remind America that you can act. The reruns of “Mean Girls” have carried this load alone long enough.

Lohan lost out to Amy Adams for the role of Lois Lane in Zack Snyder's 'Superman' reboot. But now she's reportedly reading for the role of a villain, which might be even better. Keep an eye on Kristen Stewart. There are currently two 'Snow White' star-studded adaptations coming together in Hollywood, and though 'Twilight' heroine Kristen Stewart has long been in talks to play the title role in one of them, she could still theoretically back out. Which means Lohan could still step in. This Broadway musical adaptation has dominated casting news for the past several months -- it stars Russell Brand, Tom Cruise, Paul Giamatti, Alec Baldwin, Julianne Hough, and Mary J. Blige. It would do Lohan well to align herself with a great ensemble and a ton of buzz -- and as we recall, she can sing. How about a good, simple, girl-buddy comedy? The next project from Kelly Fremon, writer of 'Post Grad,' is a comedy about two girls who are inseparable until one dates the other's brother. The working title is 'Besties,' and it could make Lohan BFF with audiences again. Switch places with the bouncer. Lohan would be perfect for RJ Cutler's 'Fabulous Nobodies,' which focuses on a shallow doorgirl at a New York nightclub. And since Cutler got cozy with Anna Wintour for his last project, the documentary 'The September Issue,' Lohan might be able to worm herself into some good editorial. We're being very specific here: not an E! show, not a network show -- a cinematically sophisticated MTV show in the vein of 'The Hills.' Here are the three big advantages: those shows systematically edit out paparazzi, which means Lohan might get a physical break from them, too; Lohan gets to control her personal perception; the lighting is simply fantastic. Question: what's the most wholesome, most hilarious show on television? Answer: 'Modern Family.' And an extended babysitter guest-star arc for Lohan could only help her image. Re-team with Tina Fey. How great would it be for Lohan -- and all of us -- to see the 'Mean Girls' team reunited? Fey is in talks to star in 'Admission,' a college-set comedy -- surely there are student-age roles that need casting. Or, go ahead and star in a TV series. Maybe the consistency of an iconic TV role would be the best way to beat Lohan's skills back into our consciousness. We haven't heard anything lately about HBO's optioning of author Sloane Crosley's twentysomething essay collection 'I Was Told There'd Be Cake' -- but maybe Lohan would be a good reason to resurrect it. Oh, all right, fine -- play a zombie. But if you must, Lindsay, play one in 'Pride, Prejudice and Zombies,' the recently-announced adaptation of the cult-hit novel. As for Charlie Sheen, looks like he's got all the business savvy he needs. Click here to see Sheen's trademark attempt -- and those of 9 other celebs >>

