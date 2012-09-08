Lindsay Lohan Tells Obama Celebs On Forbes Lists Need Tax Cuts, Too

Aly Weisman

Actress-slash-professional party girl Lindsay Lohan is offering her two cents after President Obama‘s recent speech at the Democratic National Convention and his subsequent tweets.

After Obama tweeted the below …

Lohan responded with this head-scratcher:

We’re not exactly sure what Lohan is trying to say here, but Obama has yet to respond to her plea for tax cuts for celebrity millionaires.

Although we’re not sure what all the fuss is about in the first place, considering the actress did reportedly pull in over $2 million this year alone between a Playboy spread and roles in “Liz and Dick” and “The Canyons.”

Now about that $50K Chateau Marmot hotel bill...

