David Letterman Asks Lindsay Lohan If She's An Addict

Lindsay Lohan appeared in a much-hyped interview last night on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and it was … awkward.



The interview was her first since appearance last November on “The Tonight Show.”

The actress was there to discuss her upcoming role in “Scary Movie 5”; however, from the start, Letterman tried to press Lohan on questions regarding rehab, alcohol, and Charlie Sheen.

The result was pretty awkward.

Lohan acknowledged the questions Letterman began asking weren’t discussed pre-interview.

The actress played ball at first, saying she’s heading to rehab May 2, and not considering it a bad thing.

“I think this is an opportunity for me to, you know, focus on what I love in life.,” said Lohan. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I think it’s a blessing.”

Afterward, she didn’t say much on the topic, and when she did, it was to zing the host.

Lohan accused Letterman of attempting to take on a “Dr. Phil” role after asking if she had addiction problems.

In the end, it appeared as if Lohan was running the show and Letterman was just along for the ride.

The actress took Letterman’s list of notes and topics to discuss and had to tell him to discuss more positive things, like her upcoming film role.

Watch a clip from the interview below:

The entire interview is available on CBS.com starting at 15:00.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.