Lindsay Lohan Suspect In $100K Jewelry Heist—Here's Today's Buzz

- Lindsay Lohan accused of stealing $100K worth of goods, while on probation for another jewelry theft.Lindsay Lohan and her assistant are officially prime suspects in the theft of $100,000 worth of watches and sunglasses from the Hollywood home of Sam Magid, where the pair were partying overnight on August 19. This is bad news for LiLo, who’s currently on probation from another theft case involving jewelry and if she violates probation, could face jail time.
- Rosie O’Donnell secretly married her girlfriend Michelle Rounds in June in New York City after Rounds was diagnosed with a desmoid tumour, a rare disease for which she needed immediate surgery. O’Donnell announced tne news on her blog yesterday, writing “We married in private before [Michelle’s] surgery, just the [two] of us … When we r both well enough will have the wedding of r dreams surrounded by those we cherish.”
- The mere presence of George Clooney is helping the Obama campaign raise $625K at a fundraiser in Geneva. Guests are paying $15,000 per person to dine with Clooney, $5,000 for a photo with him, and $1,000 to attend a reception before the dinner.
- Shia LaBeouf actually dropped acid to prepare for his role in his upcoming film “The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman.” The actor tells USA Today, “There’s a way to do an acid trip like Harold & Kumar, and there’s a way to be on acid … Sometimes, it does get real. Too real for a [director] who’s trying to keep a diplomatic set.”
- Good news for HBO’s “The Newsroom,” which drew 2.3 million viewers during its 10 p.m. finale Sunday night, up about 10 per cent from the 2.1 million who tuned in to the show’s June premiere.
- After new single “Your Body” leaked late last week, Christina Auguilera is calling her new studio album a “rebirth.” Currently, the album has no current release date or title.
- See Katy Perry … as a redhead
- Morgan Freeman and Elizabeth Banks join the ensemble of actors for Warner Bros. upcoming “Lego” film. Chris Pratt and Will Arnett are also set to voice characters in the film.
