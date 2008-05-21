Lindsay Lohan Sued for Stealing Fur Coat

The Associated Press reports: A New York City college student has sued Lindsay Lohan, claiming the “Mean Girls” star took her mink coat without permission and kept it for more than two weeks.



Maria Markova said in a lawsuit filed Monday that Lohan, 21, took the $12,000 golden sheared mink coat while in the nightclub 1 Oak on Jan. 26.

The 22-year-old Markova’s lawyer, Merrill Cohen, said Lohan had been sitting next to her client. Cohen said Markova next saw her coat on Lohan in a photo in OK! magazine. Read more from the AP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.