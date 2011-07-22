It's Really Time For Lindsay Lohan To Invest In Some Courtroom-Appropriate Outfits

Lindsay Lohan‘s had a difficult year, and we don’t mean to pile on.



But if things are going to keep going roughly the same way they’ve been going, it’s time to invest in a few courtroom-friendly ensembles.

Lohan showed up to her probation-violations hearing today in a floor-length, low-cut jersey dress, platform shoes and a vest thing.

It’s the latest in a long line of Lohan legalwear that’s made us (and, we’re guessing, various judges) shake our heads.

So Lindsay, please: either just keep wearing this shirt over and over again, or go to Ann Taylor and buy yourself some sensible separates.

We don’t want to believe you’ll get your money’s worth, but you probably will.

