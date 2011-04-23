AP



Lindsay Lohan has been ordered back to jail for 120 days.After determining a recent jewelry theft charge was a violation of her 2007 probation for drunk driving, Judge Stephanie Sautner ordered Lohan to serve the time “forthwith”

Said Sautner: “Perhaps she might see how women who have fallen on real hard times have to live and maybe she will change.”

Apparently Sautner wasn’t buying Lindsay’s claim that she had merely borrowed the necklace: “I see the intent here and I see the level of brazenness with ‘let me see what I can get away with.'”

Fear not Lohan lovers. Lindsay’s lawyers apparently immediately filed an appeal and, according to Reuters, “scrambled to post bail set at $75,000 to secure her swift release from custody pending that appeal.”

