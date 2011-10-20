Lindsay Lohan's Probation Revoked, Bail Set At $100,000

Photo: CNN Live Stream

Here we go again.Back in court Wednesday morning, Lindsay Lohan faced Judge Stephanie Sautner over claims that she violated her probation sentence.



As we reported earlier, Lohan was sentenced in April to work at the Downtown Women’s centre in Los Angeles.

Well, she failed to show up at the centre. Nine times.

Also, the community service sessions were supposed to last four hours. Allegedly, Lohan only visited once for an hour.

Saying that Lohan had “created an impossibility to perform the sentence that was given to her by her own actions,” Judge Sautner revoked her probation and ruled that she be held on $100,000 bail.

She should probably start taking our advice and head back to work with these roles.

Lohan is due back in court for another hearing on November 2

Video of her leaving the courtroom below.

