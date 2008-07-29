Lindsay Lohan's DJ Girlfriend Refuses to Shill For Lohan Kid Sister

Page Six claims Lindsay Lohan’s girlfriend Samantha Ronson has refused to play Lindsay’s sister Ali’s new single “All the Way Around” during her DJ gigs, which is no way to treat your friend’s sister.



Page Six: ALI Lohan is trying to make it big with her new single, “All the Way Around,” but she’s not getting any help from her big sister’s girlfriend. Samantha Ronson, who’s been dating Lindsay Lohan for several months, refuses to play the single during her DJ gigs. When Ronson played the Sephora party at the Angel Orensanz Foundation last week, a spy said, “[mum] Dina showed up with a copy of the song for Sam to play – but she refused. The song is really bad.”

Ronson, however, responded to the item on her MySpace blog claiming that 1) she does like Ali’s song and 2) Dina didn’t show up with a copy of the song for Ronson to play. But still, if she thinks the song is so great, and insists on supporting Lindsay’s sister, why doesn’t she play the single at her gigs?

Well, it seems Ronson’s not the only one not playing Ali’s single. It was released on iTunes on July 14 but has yet to make a lasting impact on iTunes “Top Songs” list or show up on any of Billboard’s main singles charts. So much for all that Living Lohan buzz. But we’ll give Ali a break. After all, she’s only 14. (Single below. Listen and decide for yourself.)





