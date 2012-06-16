UPDATE: Reps Say Lindsay Lohan Is Just 'Fine' After Reported Non-Responsive

UPDATE 2: As speculated, Lindsay Lohan appears to have suffered from over exhaustion.



Lohan’s reps have confirmed the actress’ hectic working schedule for the past few days to E! News.

“Lindsay has been working a gruelling schedule for the last couple of days,” Steve Honig told E! News. “Last night she worked from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. She was exhausted and went back to her room to sleep. Producers were apparently concerned and called the fire department and paramedics found her sleeping but determined that she was fine, just extremely exhausted and slightly dehydrated.”

There you have it—the poor girl was just overworked.

Lesson learned: sleep, eat, drink water.

UPDATE: Looks like Lindsay Lohan is just fine and may have suffered from over exhaustion.

TMZ is reporting paramedics rushed to Lohan’s room at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Ray after the actress didn’t wake up for filming.

“We’re told someone became alarmed because they could not wake her up and the person called 911.”

The star of Lifetime movie “Liz and Dick” reportedly complained of exhaustion after shooting on set nonstop for nearly two days without sleep.

It appears Lohan was never rushed to the hospital as earlier reported by ABC affiliates.

She has since returned to shooting Lifetime movie, “Liz and Dick.”

EARLIER:

ABC7 Eyewitness News is reporting Lindsay Lohan was taken to the hospital. According to a tweet, Lohan was found unconscious at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey.

According to ABC News affiliate KABC, paramedics were called at 10:15 a.m. Lohan is currently filming Lifetime movie “Liz & Dick” in the Marina del Rey area.

Check out the tweet below:

Photo: Twitter / ABC

