Lindsay Lohan Returning To TV?

Lindsay Lohan might not have ended up playing XXX actress Linda Lovelace — but she just might end up portraying another iconic screen presence.



Lohan, 25, is in talks to play Elizabeth Taylor in the upcoming Lifetime biopic “Elizabeth & Richard: A Love Story.” An individual familiar with the negotiations told TheWrap that Lohan is in early conversations about the project.

The film will chronicle the romance between Taylor and Richard Burton, to whom she was married twice, from 1964 to 1974 and again from 1975 to 1976.

Improbable as it might seem, Lohan has had her experience playing — or at least channeling — screen legends lately, namely in her Marilyn Monroe-inspired nude pictorial for the January/February 2012 issue of Playboy.

Taylor died of congestive heart failure in March 2011, at the age of 79.

Lohan’s spokesperson offered no comment on the talks.

Deadline first reported the news.

This post originally appeared at TheWrap.

