Lindsay Lohan Pulls Out Of Her '20/20' Barbara Walters Interview At The Last Second—Here's Today's Buzz

- Getty Images / Pool via StylecasterLindsay Lohan has officially pulled out of her November 16 “20/20” interview with Barbara Walters to promote her upcoming film “Liz & Dick” because her new PR team Rogers & Cowan didn’t like the direction ABC wanted to take the interview—like discussing her personal life and allegations that the actress lied to police about her June car crash on Pacific Coast Highway.
- Rihanna donated 1,000 sleeping bags to Hurricane Sandy relief efforts through The New York Daily News. The singer is also hosting a listening party for her new album Unapologetic at the 40/40 Club in New York on Friday, and fans are being asked to bring supplies like diapers, coats and blankets in order to gain admission.
- “Transformers 4” has just unveiled their new logo and confirmed Mark Wahlberg is set to star in the upcoming film.
- Netflix is close to a deal to help revive AMC’s “The Killing” for a third season—similar to DirecTV’s deal with NBC for “Friday Night Lights,” but instead of mailing lightbulbs, the show’s fans sent flip phones.
- Watch the first clip from hit IFC show “Portlandia” season three … here.
- Justin Bieber may have performed at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, but that didn’t help him get any phone numbers from the models. Apparently the 18-year-old, who is currently dating Selena Gomez, was “asking for phone numbers from the girls” throughout the taping but had “limited success.”
- Check out Beyoncé’s diamond fangs.
- “Dancing with the Stars” host Brooke Burke reveals she has thyroid cancer in the below video:
