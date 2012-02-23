Lindsay Lohan In The "Home Stretch" Of Becoming A Normal Person

A pouty Lindsay Lohan listened to the judge commend her during a hearing on Wednesday on her progress of fulfilling her community service and therapy sessions requirements.



The starlet was required to work at the L.A. County morgue and visit with a therapist while on probation for DUI and theft cases. Lohan has to serve another 14 days of community services and attend five more therapy sessions before she becomes a regular, law-abiding citizen.

“That means, after March 29, all you have to do is obey all laws, stay out of trouble, move on with your life,” the judge said.

Watch LiLo’s court appearance below.



