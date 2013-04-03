Lindsay Lohan Pranks She's Pregnant — Here's Today's Buzz

Kirsten Acuna
Lindsay Lohan
  • Late in the evening, Lindsay Lohan hinted on Twitter she’s pregnant. Poor attempt at an April Fools’. 
  • A revamped “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will air July 16 on the CW hosted by Aisha Tyler.
  • Chloe Grace Moretz is in talks to star in “Dark Places” alongside Charlize Theron.
  • Orlando Bloom is heading to Broadway in “Romeo and Juliet.”
  • Mariah Carey showed off a photo of her and husband Nick Cannon celebrating Easter in costume on Facebook.
  • Director Marc Webb is still tweeting out daily images from the set of “The Amazing Spider-Man” sequel. This time, he took a jab at himself, mentioning the original “Spider-Man” director, Sam Raimi.

