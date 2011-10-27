Of Course Lindsay Lohan Is Posing For Playboy

Photo: AP

In case you haven’t heard, Lindsay Lohan is posing for Playboy.Apparently, this is a big deal.



In reality, it’s not.

Between the up-skirt shots, that movie where she played a stripper, and her Marilyn Monroe photo-shoot for New York Magazine, we have (literally) seen it all before.

And, as we’ve noted before, she is certainly not the first celebrity to try her hand at reviving her career via Hugh Hefner‘s magazine.

So why all the hoopla?

As much as we love a trainwreck, we love a comeback story even more (think: Britney Spears).

And Lohan is refusing to give it to us.

Instead of cleaning up her act, Lohan continues to get handcuffed and the response is always the same: shock, outrage, and overwhelming.

Because she loses our sympathy, she keeps winning headlines. Would we pay her as much attention if she were behaving? Who knows, but everyone should probably calm down.

In any case, all of the Playboy headlines should have its benefits:

The reported nearly $1million pay check could help pay Lohan’s mounting legal fees, while all of this publicity may help sell issues of a magazine that has suffered some ad revenue loss and a show cancellation.

