Lindsay Lohan Parties With New Boyfriend Pre-Rehab — Here's Today's Buzz

- Lindsay Lohan isn’t letting a rehab sentence stop her from partying hardy with her new boyfriend, Avi Snow. “Lindsay spent her Friday night drinking inside a club in San Diego, where spies say she asked to be served vodka from carafes, instead of bottles, so she wouldn’t be seen with alcohol bottles on her table.”
- Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband Jesse James marries drag racer Alexis DeJoria after dating for just 7 months.
- Danny DeVito, 67, and Rhea Perlman, 64, are back together following their surprise separation last fall.
- Nikki Finke may contribute to the revamped Variety, now that the longtime rivals are in the same Penske Media corporate family.
- Ari Emanuel sends legal letter to NBC over Brian Williams interview.
- French “Survivor” canceled after the death of a contest ent in Cambodia.
- Kim Kardashian covered her face with acupuncture needles — and obviously posted a photo.
- Fergie and her husband Josh Duhamel wore matching dresses — and baby bumps — to the 2013 Kids Choice Awards.
- Perez Hilton had a pajama party.
