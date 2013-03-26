Lindsay Lohan Parties With New Boyfriend Pre-Rehab — Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman
Lindsay Lohan
  • Lindsay Lohan isn’t letting a rehab sentence stop her from partying hardy with her new boyfriend, Avi Snow. “Lindsay spent her Friday night drinking inside a club in San Diego, where spies say she asked to be served vodka from carafes, instead of bottles, so she wouldn’t be seen with alcohol bottles on her table.”
  • Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband Jesse James marries drag racer Alexis DeJoria after dating for just 7 months.
  • Danny DeVito, 67, and Rhea Perlman, 64,  are back together following their surprise separation last fall.
  • Nikki Finke may contribute to the revamped Variety, now that the longtime rivals are in the same Penske Media corporate family.
  • Ari Emanuel sends legal letter to NBC over Brian Williams interview.
  • French “Survivor” canceled after the death of a contest ent in Cambodia.
  • Kim Kardashian covered her face with acupuncture needles — and obviously posted a photo.
  • Fergie and her husband Josh Duhamel wore matching dresses — and baby bumps — to the 2013 Kids Choice Awards.
  • Perez Hilton had a pajama party.

