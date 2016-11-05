Lindsay Lohan's parents have a simple explanation for her strange new accent

The INSIDER Summary:

Lindsay Lohan has been sporting a “pan-European” accent recently. It’s kind of concerning — some people even think it’s possibly tied somehow to the Turkish government.

But her parents aren’t worried.

Dina and Michael Lohan told Entertainment tonight that Lindsay picks up new languages all the time, and sporting a new accent while she’s learning one or switching between them isn’t unusual.

“I raised Lindsay and all my children to constantly learn different languages and embrace different cultures,” Dina Lohan said. “Since Lindsay was a kid, she was speaking fluent Italian because my mother is Italian and would only speak to her in it. She taught herself how to speak French, Arabic, Hebrew and the list goes on.”

“I will tell you this, she’s spoken other languages on the phone with me — languages I don’t understand,” Michael Lohan said. “I’ll be on the phone with her and I’ll hear her say something in fluent Farsi to a friend she’s with.”

Her parents are now adding layers to the mystery of their daughter’s accent. Lindsay Lohan herself told The Daily Mail that she’s “fluent in English and French can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian, and Arabic.” So far, INSIDER has been unable to find any interviews where she mentions Farsi or Hebrew, or find any interviews where she speaks those languages.

Here’s Lohan speaking in her perplexing accent, if you want to hear it for yourself:

